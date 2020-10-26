Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,340 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 831% compared to the average volume of 466 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the second quarter worth $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter worth $121,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the second quarter worth $164,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of RDN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $364.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.20 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.