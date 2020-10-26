Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Triton International updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.43-1.43 EPS.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Triton International has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59.

TRTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities upgraded Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

In other Triton International news, Director Vestar/Triton Investments Iii, sold 10,706,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $402,796,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,740,982 shares of company stock worth $404,116,663 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

