TRON (TRX) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. TRON has a market cap of $1.91 billion and $1.07 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges including Rfinex, LiteBit.eu, OEX and Tokenomy. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00090196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00238163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00035292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.01325363 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00131118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00007808 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Huobi, Mercatox, Cryptomate, LATOKEN, Liqui, DragonEX, Coinrail, OEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Cobinhood, WazirX, OKEx, Tokenomy, CoinTiger, Binance, Sistemkoin, Fatbtc, YoBit, Cryptopia, Liquid, CoinExchange, BitFlip, Coindeal, OTCBTC, OpenLedger DEX, CoinEgg, Exrates, CoinFalcon, Hotbit, Bitfinex, Tidex, Livecoin, Bithumb, Neraex, Coinnest, CoinBene, ChaoEX, Gate.io, Ovis, CoinEx, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, BitForex, Kryptono, Bibox, Exmo, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z, BTC-Alpha, DDEX, Allcoin, IDCM, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, DigiFinex, IDAX, LBank, RightBTC, Rfinex, Upbit, Zebpay, Bitbns and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

