TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Shares Gap Down to $6.91

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.91, but opened at $6.23. TSR shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26.

Get TSR alerts:

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter.

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.