Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.83

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.83 and last traded at C$10.34, with a volume of 52048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.30.

Several brokerages have commented on TRQ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from C$1.70 to C$1.95 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight Capital raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$1.80 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.64.

The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.02.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$385.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 0.019 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Luke Brandin Colton acquired 44,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$49,374.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,886 shares in the company, valued at C$49,374.60. Also, Director Ulf Quellmann acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, with a total value of C$107,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 292,100 shares in the company, valued at C$313,686.19. Insiders have purchased a total of 154,886 shares of company stock worth $167,865 in the last quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

