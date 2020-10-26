U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Cut by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after buying an additional 2,403,203 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after buying an additional 2,314,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,734,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after buying an additional 1,096,873 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.72. 436,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,409,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

