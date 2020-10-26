UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 298.94 ($3.91).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 109 ($1.42) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 196.12. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12 month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 684 ($8.94).

In other news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

