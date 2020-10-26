Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) PT Raised to $13.00

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Umpqua stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,144,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 1,224,527 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Umpqua by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,182,000 after buying an additional 1,056,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,030,000 after buying an additional 673,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Umpqua by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,869,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,430,000 after buying an additional 658,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

