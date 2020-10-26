United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 3.7% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after buying an additional 1,617,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after buying an additional 1,058,362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,467,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,649,000 after buying an additional 651,350 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,875. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.