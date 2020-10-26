United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ USLM opened at $97.75 on Thursday. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.06.
United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 535.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.
Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.