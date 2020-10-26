United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ USLM opened at $97.75 on Thursday. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.06.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $501,216.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,687.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $46,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,553.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,063 shares of company stock valued at $563,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 535.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

