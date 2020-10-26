UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,924 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,336 shares of company stock valued at $11,893,276. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $8.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $322.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $335.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.