USDK Reaches Market Cap of $28.57 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.57 million and approximately $9.12 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDK has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00007745 BTC on popular exchanges including OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00088865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00235772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00035138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.01334710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00130876 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

