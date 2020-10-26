V-ID (VIDT) Price Up 65.5% This Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00034219 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.07 or 0.04349272 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00278116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00029927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.