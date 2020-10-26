Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 14.1% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Valero Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 189.6% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 888.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

VLO traded down $2.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,340. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

