ValuEngine Lowers Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

GNTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. The company has a market cap of $315.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.51. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 21.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 86.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 73.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

