ValuEngine Lowers Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sierra Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of BSRR opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.16. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $88,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 52,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

