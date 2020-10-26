Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.8% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $38,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after acquiring an additional 767,767 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 36,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.23. 107,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,959. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

