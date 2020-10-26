Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.6% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after acquiring an additional 767,767 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 672,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,831,000 after acquiring an additional 508,897 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,366,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,136,000 after acquiring an additional 359,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,978,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,959. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $135.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

