Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Reduced by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 700.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.78 on Monday, reaching $130.36. The company had a trading volume of 105,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,959. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $135.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.