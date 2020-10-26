Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lifted by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 153.5% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,879,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 636,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,525,705. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

