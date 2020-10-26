Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Lessened by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 267.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,001 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $5.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.27. The stock had a trading volume of 50,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,009. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

