Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Annex Advisory Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 12.4% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares worth $97,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $7.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $310.64. 6,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,145. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.30. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

