Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 129.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,015 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS remained flat at $$54.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. 34,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,213. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.36. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

