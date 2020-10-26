Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) is Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.3% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 2.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $100,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,183. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $131.88 and a 1-year high of $240.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.84.

