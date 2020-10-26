Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Shares of VGSH remained flat at $$62.04 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 71,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,091. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

