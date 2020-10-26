Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after buying an additional 13,558,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 101.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,882,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000,938 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,510 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,052,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,918,000.

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.87. 110,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,200,450. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.08.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

