Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,649,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 14.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $280,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,456. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $181.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

