Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barton Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.47. 168,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,456. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

