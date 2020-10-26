Venus Market Capitalization Reaches $13.61 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Venus token can currently be purchased for about $3.22 or 0.00024864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $13.61 million and $13.21 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12,929.55 or 0.99882390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00039400 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001226 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000315 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00126288 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,227,273 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

Buying and Selling Venus

