Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.44.

VNE opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.67. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Veoneer by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 64,513 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

