VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Receives $7.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE VER traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.56. 804,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,387,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. VEREIT has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. VEREIT’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

In other VEREIT news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at $20,757,665.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VEREIT during the first quarter worth $50,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in VEREIT during the second quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in VEREIT by 180.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in VEREIT during the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Analyst Recommendations for VEREIT (NYSE:VER)

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit