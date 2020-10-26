VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Receives $7.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE VER traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.56. 804,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,387,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. VEREIT has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. VEREIT’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

In other VEREIT news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at $20,757,665.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VEREIT during the first quarter worth $50,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in VEREIT during the second quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in VEREIT by 180.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in VEREIT during the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.