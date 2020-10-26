Verge 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.84 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. Verge has a total market cap of $72.94 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bitbns, Crex24 and Coindeal.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00433568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00009809 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000355 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,378,558,743 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Crex24, Cryptopia, Huobi, Bitfinex, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Coindeal, Upbit, CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Graviex, Gate.io, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Binance, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.