VIG Market Cap Reaches $2.10 Million (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last week, VIG has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VIG token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $2,728.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12,913.71 or 1.00104362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00039167 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00540866 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.00772616 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00093107 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003857 BTC.

VIG Token Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 788,284,466 tokens. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

