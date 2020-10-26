Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 7.0% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Visa by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.48.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.87. The stock had a trading volume of 162,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955,908. The company has a market capitalization of $384.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

