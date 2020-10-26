Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.48.

V stock traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.60. 344,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,955,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.72 and its 200-day moving average is $193.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

