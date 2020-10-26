Warburg Research Reiterates €215.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €259.50 ($305.29).

ADS opened at €281.80 ($331.53) on Friday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €276.79 and its 200 day moving average price is €244.25.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

