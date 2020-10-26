Warburg Research Reiterates €215.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €259.50 ($305.29).

ADS opened at €281.80 ($331.53) on Friday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €276.79 and its 200 day moving average price is €244.25.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Analyst Recommendations for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit