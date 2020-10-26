Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45.

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.94 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, EMS Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

