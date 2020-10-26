Wayfair (NYSE:W) Lowered to “Accumulate” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $330.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Wayfair from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Wayfair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Wayfair from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $260.15.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $265.85 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $349.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.53.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,930,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $1,035,855.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,176.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 645,549 shares of company stock worth $192,868,714. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 13.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Wayfair by 2.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 17.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

