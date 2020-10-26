Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for V.F. (VFC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for V.F. (NYSE: VFC):

10/19/2020 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2020 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2020 – V.F. had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $84.00.

10/15/2020 – V.F. had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $64.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2020 – V.F. had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/9/2020 – V.F. had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2020 – V.F. had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $72.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2020 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2020 – V.F. had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2020 – V.F. had its price target raised by analysts at 140166 from $69.00 to $81.00.

9/15/2020 – V.F. was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

9/15/2020 – V.F. was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – V.F. was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.53. The company had a trading volume of 83,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,742. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 84.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 298.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 175.5% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 26.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

