Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $206,000. AXA increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 527,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 361,516 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,493,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,354,000 after purchasing an additional 150,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 605,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 95,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $22.74. 1,500,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,279,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

