WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lessened its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 4.4% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Shares of HD stock traded down $7.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.60. The company had a trading volume of 95,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,784. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.20 and a 200 day moving average of $254.81. The firm has a market cap of $304.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

