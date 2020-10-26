WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $502,000 Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $4,291,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Fortinet by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 245,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,871,000 after purchasing an additional 54,333 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $297,906.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $3,947,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,130,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,575,807.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

FTNT stock traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.46. 10,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,676. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

