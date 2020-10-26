WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 49.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,361,000 after buying an additional 922,949 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $159,842,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $79,574,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Danaher by 206.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,641,000 after acquiring an additional 436,143 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Danaher by 280.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 524,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,769,000 after acquiring an additional 386,548 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $236.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.80.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,062.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,884,619. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

