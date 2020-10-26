WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.0% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 862,914 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $464,786,000 after purchasing an additional 665,951 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.48.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.60. 156,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,955,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.07. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

