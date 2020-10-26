WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 46.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after buying an additional 206,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,582,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,804,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $547,148,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $367.91. 68,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $384.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.