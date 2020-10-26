WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 117 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $280.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,567,922. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $303.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.