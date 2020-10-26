WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 7,131 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lessened its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.3% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 55.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $347,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.4% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.49. 458,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,286,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.48. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,215,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

