Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Cap Tops $1.46 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $12,913.71 or 1.00104362 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $105.17 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00039167 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001228 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000315 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00126555 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00025062 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017.

Wrapped Bitcoin's official website is wbtc.network

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

