Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $116.00 target price on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XLNX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cfra lowered Xilinx to a sell rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Xilinx from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Xilinx from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX stock opened at $116.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.01 and a 200 day moving average of $97.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $123.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.37%.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,685,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $460,978,000 after buying an additional 83,868 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Xilinx by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $427,648,000 after purchasing an additional 362,539 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Xilinx by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $364,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,648 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $331,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xilinx by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $189,553,000 after purchasing an additional 391,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.