XP (NASDAQ:XP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of XP (NASDAQ:XP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:XP opened at $43.46 on Thursday. XP has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $358.03 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that XP will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

